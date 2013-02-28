The Latest High End Designers to Get Into the Nail Polish Business

First it was Prabal Gurung, then Burberry and Marc Jacobs got into the nail polish business, and now we’re quickly seeing a pattern emerging: high end designers are cashing in on the nail polish phenomenon. Whether these designers feature intricate nail art on the runway (like Ruffian) or they choose to go with a classic oxblood manicure (like Burberry), designers are expanding into the world of polishes this fall.

We’re more than excited about this jump from fashion to beauty, especially since these iconic designers are creating trends we love season after season. The introduction of these nail polish collections undoubtedly means that more will be coming, and if we had to take a guess, we’d say other designers will catch wind of this quickly and jump on the bandwagon. Needless to say, the thought of this many nail polish choices has us pinning nail art inspiration like it’s our job. Take a look through the slideshow above to see what the latest designers to enter the nail polish business have up their sleeves.