The Latest High End Designers to Get Into the Nail Polish Business

Augusta Falletta
by
First it was Prabal Gurung, then Burberry and Marc Jacobs got into the nail polish business, and now we’re quickly seeing a pattern emerging: high end designers are cashing in on the nail polish phenomenon. Whether these designers feature intricate nail art on the runway (like Ruffian) or they choose to go with a classic oxblood manicure (like Burberry), designers are expanding into the world of polishes this fall.

We’re more than excited about this jump from fashion to beauty, especially since these iconic designers are creating trends we love season after season. The introduction of these nail polish collections undoubtedly means that more will be coming, and if we had to take a guess, we’d say other designers will catch wind of this quickly and jump on the bandwagon. Needless to say, the thought of this many nail polish choices has us pinning nail art inspiration like it’s our job. Take a look through the slideshow above to see what the latest designers to enter the nail polish business have up their sleeves.

Giorgio Armani showed a classic red manicure at Milan Fashion Week and announced the designer's debut polish collection in October 2013. 

This shot of Armani's collection shows an array of neutrals and reds, two classy options for the legendary brand. 

After showing uniform oxblood manicures at London Fashion Week, Burberry announced that its first nail polish collection will be launching in Fall 2013. 

Named "Trench Kisses," Burberry's nail polish collection will include an oxblood, a black and a taupe polish, colors coordinating with the brand's iconic checks. 

The manicure at the Marc Jacobs show at New York Fashion Week were  clean and simple with a clear polish, done with one of his polishes that will be debuted at Sephora.

Similar to Burberry's new line, the Marc Jacobs polishes that will be on the market will be a simple oxblood and a clear. Will you be purchasing these lacquers? 

Prabal Gurung has been doing nail polish collaborations with Sally Hansen for the past few seasons, with this season's collection consisting of an olive green, a brushed gold, and a navy blue. 

These limited edition Prabal Gurung polishes from Sally Hansen will be available in September 2013. 

Ruffian's runway manicures have been leading the nail trends for the past couple of seasons, beginning with the half moon manicure and most recently showing the Victorian-inspired tulle nails. 

Ruffian just revealed its first nail polish collaboration with Birchbox, a collection that will be chosen by fans who vote for their favorite lacquer colors. 

