The Latest Artist Beauty Collab: Smashbox x Curtis Kulig’s Love Me

Smashbox is the latest in beauty brands to bring together makeup and art, collaborating with street artist Curtis Kulig (famous for his graffiti designs of “Love Me”) for their just-released line. The four-piece collection debuted December 26, featuring a felt-tipped eyeliner pen, blush, collectable shadow palettes and a red or coral lipstick.

The catchy graphics that decorate both the exteriors and most of the products (obviously the liquid liner can’t be drawn on) are begging you to love them. Artist Curtis Kulig explains his inspiration for the initial artwork in the video below, as well as what it was like collaborating with Davis Factor and Smashbox.