Last-Minute Stocking Stuffers

Holiday time is upon us, and the best gift to give this season is the gift of beauty to make every girlfriend and female family member in your life gorgeous and happy. I have three great stocking stuffer ideas to share with you that will make your loved ones’ spirits bright.

For healthy, smooth lips all year long, check out the Fresh Sugar Kisses Mini Lip Trio ($28, sephora.com). These adorable and buttery soft balms come in Passion, Honey and Berry hues to add a hint of tint, and with SPF 15, you get protection as well.

Philosophy’s holiday-inspired bath and shower gels ($6-$16, philosophy.com) will keep bodies clean and smelling delicious in Snow Angel and Eggnog scents. The best thing about these sudsy shower treats? They work as a shampoo, a shower gel and a bubble bath all in one.

For flawless skin, the Burt’s Bees Essentials Kit ($10, burtsbees.com) contains body lotion, hand salve, cleansing cream, foot cream and lip balm made with totally natural ingredients — and the price can’t be beat. So share the love with your fellow sisters, and help beautify the holidays!