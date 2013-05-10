Last Minute Gifts Ideas That Your Mom Will Love

Often times we can get caught up with millions of things the week before Mother’s Day, leaving ourselves with limited time for gift shopping. With less than 48 hours until it’s time to celebrate your mom, the clock is ticking to find the perfect gift. Considering we all know how it feels to have no time to shop, we’ve pulled together a list of gift ideas your mom will love that you can pick up in time for Sunday.

From candles to face creams to statement necklaces, we’ve got you covered for Mother’s Day. Get your mom one of these gifts and she’s sure to know how much you care – plus, she’ll even be able to pamper herself a bit. Take a look at the last minute Mother’s Day gift guide above and remember, breakfast in bed is the perfect accessory gift.

