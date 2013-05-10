Last Minute Gifts Ideas That Your Mom Will Love

Often times we can get caught up with millions of things the week before Mother’s Day, leaving ourselves with limited time for gift shopping. With less than 48 hours until it’s time to celebrate your mom, the clock is ticking to find the perfect gift. Considering we all know how it feels to have no time to shop, we’ve pulled together a list of gift ideas your mom will love that you can pick up in time for Sunday.
From candles to face creams to statement necklaces, we’ve got you covered for Mother’s Day. Get your mom one of these gifts and she’s sure to know how much you care – plus, she’ll even be able to pamper herself a bit. Take a look at the last minute Mother’s Day gift guide above and remember, breakfast in bed is the perfect accessory gift.
Let your mom relax in a bubble bath with this adorable tulip-shaped bubble bath that smells like chocolate - who could say no to flowers and chocolate in one?
(Lush Bubble Bar in Mum Tulip, $8.95, lushua.com)
Treat your mom to a sweet scent like this one, with fruity notes leaving an elegant touch.
(Dior Miss Dior Eau de Parfum, $90, sephora.com)
Your mom will love the aroma of this candle with the scents of coconut milk and mango, perfect for spring and summer.
(Anthropology Coconut Milk Mango Illume Spring Candle, $20, anthropology.com)
For a pampering gift, this mask will leave your mom's skin more radiant than ever.
(NARS Aqua Gel Luminous Mask, $39 sephora.com)
This decadent hand cream will leave your mom's hands feeling soft without the greasy effect.
(L'Occitane Hand Cream in Lavender, $22, sephora.com)
Who does't love to end to the day with a cup of tea? Tasting like raspberries and chocolate, it'd be hard for your mom to say no to a gift like this.
(Sweet Indulgence Tea Gift Box of 12 Set, $24, davidstea.com)
Give your mom a reason to be swanky with this gorgeous statement necklace.
(BaubleBar Tiered Turquoise Bib Necklace, $48, baublebar.com)
This gorgeous penny colored tote is a must-have for any mom, keeping her fashionable and functional.
(Rebecca Minkoff "M.A.B." Metallic Leather Tote, $295, nordstrom.com)