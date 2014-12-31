7 Last-Minute Hostess Gifts You Can Buy Right Now

Invited to someone’s house for New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day this year? You’re going to need to bring a little something. Here are 6 llast-minute ideas that can all be picked up today or tomorrow.

1. Wine or Champagne.

Obvious? Sure. Much appreciated? Always.

2. A nice coffee table book.

If you know your host is into fashion, travel, photography, or pretty much anything else, head to your local bookstore and browse the selection of beautiful hardcover coffee table books. This gift takes no time to buy, and it’s quite thoughtful.

3. A stylish dessert.

Store-bought dessert is perfectly fine, though we tend to favor fun fresh-from-the-bakery goodies like mini brownies, chocolate-covered pretzels or macarons in pretty boxes in nice packages, rather than a generic supermarket cake. However, If you have a spare hour or two, try making chocolate bark or chocolate covered gummy bears—it’s so easy!

4. Chic pre-vased flowers.

Here’s the deal: Your hosts will be super-busy when you arrive, so thrusting a bouquet of flowers at them can be an extra annoyance—they’ll have to trim them, find a vase, and fill it with water. Instead, drop into your local florist and ask them for a very small uniform bouquet or plant that’s already in a small glass vase that won’t take up too much space. See the below for an example.

5. Something the host or hostess admired in your house.

Obviously you’re not going to bring a piece of furniture, but if they once commented on your set of ceramic measuring spoons, a designer candle you had burning, a cute set of coasters, or a small framed print, there’s your answer.

6. Something for their pet

If you’re at a loss, you can’t go wrong with a small gift for the host’s adorable dog—a sweater, a toy, a fun accessory.

7. Something for the kitchen

Rachael Ray, Clinton Kelly, and other food experts have said they’re fans of bringing a good bottle of olive oil, flavored sea salt, or something else for the pantry. Remember: The key word here is “good”—go to your local specialty food store, not Key Food.