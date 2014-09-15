5 Last-Minute Halloween Costume Ideas You Can DIY

So, you thought you weren’t going to hang out with friends on Halloween, and suddenly the day is approaching and you’ve made plans. The only problem is, you don’t have a costume and you have no idea what you could possibly dress up as (and going to the costume store the day before Halloween is your worst nightmare). Don’t worry, because while we know it’s a little bit of a hassle to prep, you still want to look your best in order to have a night of fun with your friends, and we want you to too (with just a tiny bit of effort).

Below are our five picks for simple last minute Halloween costumes that you can DIY with just a few supplies – and you won’t need to pick up one of those “bag” costumes from your nearest party store. Let us know in the comments below if you have other ideas, and what you’ll be going as this Halloween!

Elsa From “Frozen”

Easily one of the most popular costumes for Halloween 2014, going as Elsa from “Frozen” is also one of the easiest last minute halloween costumes ever. The two main components here are purple eyeshadow and her massive braid. For that insane volume in your hair, use thickening mousse on damp hair and blow dry, spraying in some texture spray as well. Braid your hair to the side, then add in a few tiny blue clips (or snowflakes) if you can! Next, grab your favorite purple shimmer eyeshadow and apply from lashline to just below the crease. Use some black liquid liner and black mascara to finish the makeup, and you’re all set!

Maleficent

Going as Angelina Jolie in “Maleficent” is one part scary and one part beautiful, which makes it the ideal Halloween costume. Grab your favorite red lipstick, some super light face powder, and a contouring cream to get the hallowed out cheekbones of this character. If you don’t have time to DIY the headpiece, part your hair in the center and twist into Victory rolls to get a similar effect.

Despicable Me Minions

If you’re a fan of the movie “Despicable Me,” you’re probably also a fan of the little yellow Minions. This costume takes a few more pieces, but is worth it. You’ll need yellow shirts and blue overalls, and yellow face paints. Then, cut ping pong balls in half and glue them inside plastic cups, drawing holes on the center of each of the balls to resemble eyes. Tape the bottom of the cups to a strip of black fabric (or a black headband if you have) so you can wear them around your forehead!

OITNB

The hit show OITNB if a fun costume to wear as a group, and is easy and comfortable. If you happen to have a group that can form some of the key members and match hair-types, even better: Piper, Pensatucky, Alex and Crazy Eyes. Otherwise, you can always get wigs to really work out the part – and of course for Pensatucky, get some fake teeth, since that’s so much of her character. To complete the look, get tan (or orange) scrubs depending on which is worn more for each person, and remember not to wear a lot of makeup – you’re in prison after all!

Daenerys Targaryen From “Game of Thrones”

With everyone and their mother obsessed with “Game of Thrones” it only makes sense to use the characters as inspiration for your last minute costumes! For the blondes out there, go for Daenerys, sporting a half-up braided hairstyle and bold brows. Create braids on either side of your head and braid towards the back, combining the plaits at the center of the back of your head. As for the hair that’s loose, use a wide barrel curling iron to make those romantic curls. Grab a brow pencil for a bold, darker look. If you’re brunette, go as Sansa instead, but with the same style!