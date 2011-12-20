Last Minute Gifts For Your Loved Ones

In a crunch to get all of the gifts on your list? Don’t worry, we’re not exactly ahead of the game there either…life gets in the way, or you start shopping for yourself — trust us, the holiday season can be hard!

If you haven’t already resorted to online shopping for everyone on your list, and now have literally one day to finish it here’s my advice: figure out exactly what they like (nail polish? candles? something sparkly?) and pick something from our last-minute list (or honestly, any of the ones we’ve supplied you slackers with over the last few weeks, and get your butt out the door!