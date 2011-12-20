Last Minute Gifts For Your Loved Ones

In a crunch to get all of the gifts on your list? Don’t worry, we’re not exactly ahead of the game there either…life gets in the way, or you start shopping for yourself — trust us, the holiday season can be hard!
If you haven’t already resorted to online shopping for everyone on your list, and now have literally one day to finish it here’s my advice: figure out exactly what they like (nail polish? candles? something sparkly?) and pick something from our last-minute list (or honestly, any of the ones we’ve supplied you slackers with over the last few weeks, and get your butt out the door!
Every girl needs a new set of polishes for the holidays, and what better way to spread the cheer than shades of bold red, gold and classic black and white? (NARS Kuroko Kabuki Mini Nail Polish Set, $35, narscosmetics.com)
This makeup palette from Bobbi Brown offers all of the essentials: eight shadows from matte to shimmer, plus glosses and brushes. (Bobbi Brown Cosmetics Ultimate Party Collection, $65, bobbibrowncosmetics.com)
Get your friends designer style for less with Peter Som's travel kit, stocked full of Clark's Botanicals must-have products -- we all know the lip balm is a lifesaver. (Peter Som for Clark's Botanicals Travel Kit, $59, clarksbotanicals.com)
This fragrance set from Gucci is a scent-lover's dream (it may be hard to give away, we know) featuring everything from the intense Guilty to the softer Flora. (Gucci Women's Coffret, $50, sephora.com)
For those of you who are really lost and in a jam, a gift card is the best way out. Ideeli offers tons of deals on countless different brands (for guys or girls) and you can put however much you want on the card-- and it won't expire! (ideeli gift card, ideeli.com)
Give the gift of relaxation this season with this unisex set full of bright colors and calming scents. (Molton Brown Spectrum Collection, $48, <a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.saksfifthavenue.com/main/ProductDetail.jsp?FOLDERfolder_id=2534374306440719&PRODUCTprd_id=845524446444360&R=8080036063&P_name=Molton+Brown&N=306440719&bmUID=jeLQz_5" target="_blank">saks.com)
World-reknowned perfumer Frederic Malle talks us through his experiences in the fragrance world in his first book, a must-have for any fragrance-lover's coffee table. (Frederic Malle On Perfume Making, $149, barneys.com)
This trio of candles brings Tuscany stateside with scents of Lavender, Tuscan Herbs and Clementine, helping to relax and rejuvinate whoever is lucky enough to receive this set. (Borghese Gardens Candles Coffret, $39, borghese.com)