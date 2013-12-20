Last-Minute Gift Ideas: 10 Presents to Buy Now

Did the holidays sort of sneak up on you this year? You aren’t alone, but with Christmas just about a week away, even the proudest of procrastinators are starting to get a little worried. There are still a lot of amazing last-minute gift ideas awaiting you though, so you shouldn’t fret!
Take a look at some of our favorite last-minute beauty gifts above, then tell us which you’ll be getting for your loved ones in the comments below!
No time and a million presents to buy? This'll help!
Any friend who travels a lot knows that their skin is the first to suffer. This set of travel-sized popular First Aid Beauty products includes cleanser, Radiance Pads, and Radiance Serum. They'll remember it was you who kept them looking fresh and radiant!
FAB Aglow Kit, $34, Sephora.com
There's no greater simple luxury than a beauty mask. Give the gift of time out pampering that will have them more relaxed — and prettier — by week's end.
Tata Harper Resurfacing Mask, $55, TataHarperSkincare.com
Generally, the longer their work day, the bigger their makeup bag. Lighten their load with this amazing palette. It's adorable and boasts 13 shades for eyes, lips, cheeks and face.
mark. Showcase Color and Clutch, $20, meetmark.com
If someone on your gift list does a lot of entertaining, they'll probably be beside themselves over this soap set. They are inspired by colorful agate pieces and handmade in Vermont!
Agate Soap Gift Set, $30, UncommonGoods.com
Introduce your giftee to this great line of vegan polishes with a set of polishes that are perfectly holiday appropriate. Includes El Matador, Weho, and Stay Gold shades.
Cult Cosmetics Glamourati Set, $25, CultCosmetics.com
Our general rule is that shiny pink gifts always win. When the gift is a sleek and powerful flat iron? Even better.
Chi Ultra CHI Magenta Shimmer Flat Iron, $100, Ulta.com
Everyone loves new products to play with and this seasonally shimmery makeup set is a veritable treasure trove.
Avon Gilded Treasures Makeup Set, $40, Avon.com
If you are traveling this holiday, don't forget to bring a gift for your host's home. This Brazilian nut shea sugar body scrub smells so delicious, whoever uses it may just outshine the holiday dinner.
Tree Hut Shea Sugar Body Scrub in Brazilian Nut, $7.49, Ulta.com
There's nothing sexier than shimmer. This amazing body oil will get them and their skin a bunch of attention.
Moroccanoil Shimmering Body Oil, $45, Moroccanoil.com
The holiday season calendars we used to get as kids were nothing like this. This advent calendar featuring 24 nail polish minis, which means you could get weekly manicures through the summer without repeating a color!
Ciate Mini Mani Month, $58, Sephora.com