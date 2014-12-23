Last Minute Gift Guide: You Can Still Please Everyone, Promise!

Scroll To See More Images

With so many people to check off of our gift list, the holly, jolly holidays can quickly turn into full blown holi-craze. Whether we’re completely clueless about what to give someone, or a pro when it comes to procrastination, one way or another, we somehow always seem to find ourselves scrambling seemingly seconds before the celebration.

Since showing up empty-handed isn’t an option, we’re forced to come up with an idea in record time, which isn’t necessarily the easiest thing to do. Before you find yourself so stuck that you’ve turned to the “anything is better than nothing” mentality and begin grabbing whatever you see first (no matter how impractical and undesirable it may be), remember you have a reputation to maintain, and you don’t want ‘the worst gift giver ever’ to be it. Lucky for you, we’ve rounded up 10 of the best beauty gifts that are sure to please anyone on your list. In addition to being available online, you can also find each one in stores, so if you’ve run out of time to track shipping, all you have to do is take a quick trip to the mall. While these may be last minute solutions, they’re so awesome that no one will ever know.

Alterna Bamboo Smooth On-The-Go Travel Set, $26, Ulta.com

For the jet-setter in your life, you can’t go wrong with gifting them Alterna’s Bamboo Smooth-On-The-Go Travel Set. Fully stocked with anti-frizz shampoo and conditioner, kendi pure treatment oil, and anti-humidity hairspray, they’ll have everything they need to keep their hair looking fabulous, even when they’re in flight.



Stila Putting on the Glitz Lip Glaze Set, $35, Ulta.com

If there’s one thing we love more than a lip color, it’s multiple lip colors – because who doesn’t love the chance to choose? With 8 of Stila’s iconic deluxe Lip Glazes, this set is ideal for any lip-junkie. Plus, those rose gold leaves, which appear to be just a gorgeous packaging detail, actually make up the most goddess-like headband ever.

Make Up For Ever HD Complexion Starter Kit, $79, Sephora.com

Whether they’re family or friend, we all have a little lady in our life that looks up to us. For the best makeup advice you can give to a beginner, teach them the importance of the basis: foundation. Containing a HD Microfinish Powder, Microperfecting Primer, Invisible Cover Foundation, and Kabuki Brush, gifting this Starter Kit from Make Up For Ever will start them out on the most flawless note ever.

The Body Shop Gliding Lotions Sleigh, $9, TheBodyShop.com

For a fun and festive stocking stuffer, this lotion set is an absolute must. Packed with Shea Body Whip, Strawberry Puree, Coconut Body Milk, and Mango Body Whip, this sleigh will glide some serious smoothness into anyone’s skin.



China Glaze Pop Top Feeling Sparkly, $19.99, Ulta.com

Perfect for the girly-girl who’s all about the glitz and glam, these sparkle top coats will be the icing on the cake. Even equipped with a white polish, it includes everything they need to layer the glitter on and on.

Lush Relax Wrapped, $28.95, LushUSA.com

Do you know a workaholic who’s in need of some desperate downtime? If so, why not give the most peaceful present with this relaxation gift set from Lush. Containing 3 lavender-scented products: a Bubble Bar to refresh, a shower gel to calm, and a Bath Bomb to promote sweetly-scented dreams, this is for sure the best way to wind down from the work week.

Victoria’s Secret New! Fashion Show Brush Set, $27, VictoriasSecret.com

For anyone who couldn’t get enough of the VS Fashion show, there’s no better gift than that of model-worthy cheek bones. Stored in a sequin case, these 5 makeup brushes are the perfect tools to recreate any runway look.

Sephora Favorites Perfume Sampler, $60, Sephora.com

Why give one scent when you can give them all? Made up with 14 perfume samples from brands such as Gucci, Juicy Couture, Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs, and Versace just to name a few, this set is essential for any fragrance-fanatic. Even better, there’s a voucher included in the set, so once they decide which perfume is their favorite, they can redeem a full size bottle for no extra cost.

Too Faced The Chocolate Bar Eye Palette, $49, Sephora.com

During the holidays, we’re all guilty of indulging in far more chocolate than we’d actually like to admit. So, instead of packing on the pounds, why not pack some pigment onto our lids? Scented with real chocolate, these 16 matte and shimmer shadows are the sweetest gift you can give.

Clarisonic Mia 3 Luxury Skincare Essentials Holiday Gift Set, $199, Sephora.com

For any mature woman in your life, why not give them the gift of the fountain of youth? Everyone can appreciate some good skin care, and this Clarisonic set features a collection of luxury skincare essentials for a complete anti aging regimen.