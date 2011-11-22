Last Minute Black Friday Beauty Steals!

This year, we are thankful for our friends and family, pumpkin pie with whipped cream, and online shopping for our favorite beauty products. We’ve brought you our top ten Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for 2011, but when these last-minute steals landed in our inbox, we knew we had to share them with you as well!

OnFriday,MAC is bringing back the cult classicBlack Knight Lipstick for one day only, exclusively online. Follow MAC Senior Artists Keri Blair(@MAC_Keri_B) and Romero Jennings(@MAC_Romero_J) on twitter for tips on how to rock this elegantly ebony Black Knight shade.

The Body Shop is offering a fantastic deal this Black Friday, in stores and online: all products are three for $30, plus their exclusive eight piece Mistletoe collection is only $25 (a $120 value) when you spend $30. The collection, in an eco-friendly bag, includes Candied Ginger Body Butter, Body Scrub, and Soap, Jumbo Strawberry Shower Gel, Hemp Hand Protector, and Peppermint Reviving Foot Soak.

Ulta will have some great fragrance deals, including a freeCoach Poppy Flower Mini Rollerball with any Coach Poppy Fragrance purchase, anda set of pureDKNY travel pouches with any $65 purchase of pureDKNY.You’ll also receive complimentary samples and the pureDKNY Plant in aCanwith any purchase of pureDKNY.