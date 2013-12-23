There’s Still Time to Shop! 7 Last-Minute Beauty Gift Ideas

You may have cut it down to the wire, but don’t worry! There’s still time to snag that perfect gift (or stocking stuffer!) before Christmas. Here are seven last-minute beauty gift ideas that every gal on your list will love. Now quit putting off that shopping list and get moving!

Stila Best of Kitten Gift Set ($29, Sephora.com)

Kitten is Stila’s best-selling shade, and for good reason — the shimmery neutral is universally flattering, and can be worn every day or layered on for special occasions. This set includes makeup essentials like the lip glaze, eye shadew compact, and all-over-shimmer, all for just $29!

Elizabeth Arden Green Tea Honeysuckle Fall Travel Set ($32.50, ElizabethArden.com)

For some of us, the holiday are all about relaxing — especially if there’s a lot of holiday travel involved. Restore and refresh with this light spray, accompanied by super-moisturizing body drops. This is a great hostess gift idea, too!

Vibratstrait Flat Iron ($99, Folica.com)

The hair junkie on your list will love this vibrating flat iron, which allows the plates to glide through hair instead of pulling at it.

IT Cosmetics Heavenly Luxe 7 Piece Brush Collection with Stand ($59, ItCosmetics.com)

We won’t lie — we’re pretty obsessed with these soft brushes and the flawless results we get when we use them. This set’s incredible value makes it a fab budget gift idea as well.

La Prairie Extrait of Skin Caviar ($150, LaPrairie.com)

Everyone wants to start the new year feeling a bit younger and fresher. This will give anyone on your list a super-luxe head start.

Avon Sweet Honesty Holiday Gift Set ($10, Avon.com)

This gift set of flirty florals is a great stocking stuffer, and will have your friends feeling (and smelling!) delicious under the tree.

Mally Bauty Best Sellers Collection Volume 2 Holiday Edition ($99, MallyBeauty.com)

This one is at the top of our own holiday wish list. It contains some of our Mally favorites, like Evercolor Face Defender and Perfect Prep Poreless Primer, and lots more!