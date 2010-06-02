Lash Out! Are New Eyelash Lengtheners Safe To Use?

Getting long, luscious lashes has been a goal of most women since they first started applying makeup. We resort to methods involving strange eyelash curling contraptions, experiment with each new mascara brush that debuts on shelves and layer on the falsies time and time again. Basically, most ladies will brave just about anything to achieve their desired doll-faced look.

Ever since prescription eyelash lengtheners were released, the talk of going to new lengths for long lashes has been constant. We break down the prescription (and over-the-counter) options out there now and let you decide which products are right for you!

Latisse



Backed by model-turned-actress, Brooke Shields, Latisse claims to give all who use it “longer, fuller, darker lashes.” But, the product has gotten backlash from beauty junkies who first experimented and had side effects like darkening of the eyelids or even changes in eye color. Yikes! Luckily, these side effects can be reversed by simply discontinuing the use of the product.

Dr. Mauro Romita, Board Certified Plastic Surgeon and Medical Director of Ajune said, “I prescribe Latisse to my clients at Ajune, and there have been no side effects from anyone. Latisse is a benign product and the side effects are very minimal and can be easily reversed.” He also added that the product “has even been recommended for patients who have lost hair due to chemotherapy.” (Latisse, prescription only product).

RevitaLash Eyelash Conditioner



RevitaLash doesn’t require a prescription to purchase and can be found online or at various spas and salons. The product has also gotten mixed reviews since its release, with some discoloration and eye irritation concerns. It contains Panthenol, a common ingredient in most lash lengtheners and as long as you continue use, it will lengthen your lashes but once discontinued, your lashes will return to their original, stubby state. (RevitaLash 6 Months Supply, $150, revitalash.com)

Too Faced Long Stemmed Lashes



With so many prescription lengtheners being released, beauty brands are jumping up to the plate and creating products that will lengthen our lashes as well. Too Faced will be releasing a dual-treatment eyeliner in their Fall 2010 line (available at ulta.com) which includes a serum that you apply for night and a deep black liner for day. Dr. Romita advises that “there haven’t been any studies in regards to what ingredients or preservatives are used in the over-the-counter mascaras or eyeliners as of yet,” but that doesn’t mean we can’t wait to get our hands on them to give ’em a try!

Peter Thomas Roth Lashes to Die For



Peter Thomas Roth has also created a prescription-free eyelash enhancer. The formula claims to enhance your eye fringe in as little as four weeks (the standard for most lash enhancers) and contains Vitamins A, C, and E to make your lashes softer and more lush in addition to the added length. (Peter Thomas Roth Lashes to Die For, $125, sephora.com)

RapidLash Eyelash Renewal System



RapidLash, sold online and on TV (we’ve all seen the infomercials), is meant for both lashes and brows. When applying to the brows, just make sure not to overdo it not for the fear of bushy brows but the formula can cause mild irritation and redness. (RapidLash Eyelash Renewal System, $49.95, rapidlash.com)

We definitely encourage you to experiment with these products if you’re looking for longer lashes (or thicker brows!) but use caution as always when trying a new product or ingredient that your skin isn’t used to. As Dr. Romita says, “simply discontinue using the product and the minimal damages will be reversed.”

