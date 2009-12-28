All About Lash Extensions!

Contributed by: Senior Beauty Editor Amber Katz

Amber’s new lash extensions

I recently experienced a life-changing beauty service, friends. Lash extensions have freed me from the shackles of beauty Alcatraz. How? I can now go about my day with zero eye makeup, shaving nearly five minutes off my morning routine. These babies make liner, shadow and mascara totally obsolete. Here’s how the process of getting the extensions goes.

The entire service took about 45 minutes. My lash technician May showed me a bunch of lash lengths to choose from. I chose the dramatic-but-not-drag-queen length of 12. Naturally, I was scared May would glue my eyelids together. She didn’t, of course. I found it a bit odd that she used my forehead as a surface to hold the lashes (I think. Of course, I couldn’t see WHAT was resting on my head). She also used tape to tape up my lids to create a more taut surface. Each lash was applied individually with glue and I opened my eyes later to a dramatic fringe of inky, long lashes.

At JJ Permanent Makeup, where I got these cil-outions of delight, the first full-set appointment costs $90. If you go back after two weeks, a refill will set you back $45. If you go back after three weeks, it’s $70. Wait longer than that, and you’re back up to $90 status. It’s a no-frills salon, I’m already a week and a half deep into my first set and they’re holding up remarkably well. I’ve already made my appointment for a refill.

JJ Permanent Makeup is located at 316 Fifth Avenue 2nd floor. Call 212-244-2919 to make an appointment.