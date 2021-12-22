I Got Lash Extensions For My Wedding But the Universe Had Other Plans

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I never felt strongly one way or another about my lashes. They’re not super short or super long, hitting just in the middle where I look fine without mascara, but you can certainly tell the difference when I do add a few swipes. With my wedding coming up, I thought it was the perfect time to try lash extensions so I could look my best on my big day. I ended up loving them but not wearing them to my wedding. But first, let me back up and explain how it went.

The biggest concern I had with extensions was making sure they didn’t compromise my natural lashes underneath. But Anna Phillips, founder of The Lash Lounge assured me I was in good hands. “Our biggest thing is to maintain the integrity of your real lashes,” she told me during our meeting. “One of the biggest differentiators for us is that we truly customize the lashes for each person’s face and eye shape,” Phillips said.

I had a pretty good idea of what to expect thanks to a pre-appointment consultation with my stylist Sabrina. We talked through the salon’s lash curl shapes, lash types, amount of extensions applied to each lash and the total amount of lashes applied per eye. Phew! There’s a lot to think about when getting faux lashes.

“Even when we follow this face mapping process, we still do a little bit of a different design on one side versus the other to create a truly custom symmetry for your eye shape,” Phillips said, assuring me that my extensions would be perfectly fit for my face.

I went for a “D curl” shape, the tightest curl on offer, silk lashes for a bolder look with a semi-matte finish, a hybrid lash application — 1-2 extensions on each natural eyelash — and 75 lashes total per eye, their most “dramatic” option. Since my wedding is a special occasion and not just an everyday look, that felt like the right look.

After meeting my stylist at reception, we walked back into the lounge where we talked further about my makeup style and the type of lash look I wanted to go for. We took some before photos then headed over to one of the eight beds where I made myself comfortable and mentally prepared myself for two hours of lying very still.

Getting my lashes done fell somewhere in the middle of getting a manicure/pedicure and bikini wax. It was definitely less awkward and painful than a wax — no getting naked and sitting in butterfly position in The Lash Lounge, phew! — but more personal than a nail appointment. My stylist was right up in my face, even if I couldn’t see her. Thankfully, I had some mints in my purse to keep things from getting…stinky.

One of my biggest regrets was not bringing my glasses. After two hours of keeping my eyes shut, my contacts were pretty dried out. But overall, my stylist made me feel comfortable throughout the process. We talked about our favorite TV shows, funny family dynamics and of course, wedding planning to pass the time.

If you’re getting lashes for a big event, like I was for my wedding, Phillips recommends starting the process about three months before the big day so there’s time to get them exactly how you want them. Even better, I wouldn’t need to worry about my mascara running during the ceremony if I got emotional, and they would stay intact as I headed off on my honeymoon. With my wedding just two weeks away from the time of my appointment, I knew the timing was a little last minute, but I was determined to make the best of the situation.

After my stylist Sabrina had applied all of my extensions, I (slowly) sat up from the lounge bed and couldn’t wait to see the final results. The before and after photos show just how much a dramatic lash can change your face. The lashes look a bit intense on their own but I knew that with my heavier-than-normal wedding makeup, they would look perfect.

Armed with a full aftercare kit which included a gentle cleanser for my lashes, a protective coating, a brush to keep them nice and lifted and a sleeping mask so I don’t lose too many in my sleep, I felt confident in my lashes and was so excited to see how they looked on my wedding day. Unfortunately, the universe had other plans in mind.

I went a few days with my lashes intact when I made the mistake of going to bed without my protective eye mask. The next morning I woke up to a pillow covered in lash extensions. Not everyone needs an eye mask (especially if you sleep on your back) but since I sleep with my face down on the pillow, it was more important than ever. Oops.

At that point, it was too late to go back to the salon to get them refilled before my wedding day and I realized I would have to deal with classic falsies at my wedding. Luckily my makeup artist was incredible and to be honest, I didn’t miss the extensions as much as I thought I would.

One thing I noticed was that my natural lashes looked full and healthy, just as they were pre-extensions. Even with not taking care of them as well as I could have, I was pleasantly surprised. This sealed the deal for me that I’d go back to The Lash Lounge, since losing my natural lashes was one of my biggest fears going into the process. Now I can rest assured extensions not only look amazing (as long as I can remember the upkeep!), but do no harm to my natural lashes underneath.

Extensions like these should last about a month and will start to shed as your natural lashes shed underneath. Phillips recommends coming in for refills and touch-ups every 2-3 weeks and being very gentle when washing your face.

If you want in on that lash extension life, making sure it fits within your budget is important, as good extensions don’t come cheap. Lash extensions cost between $100 and $325 per session, depending on where you live. It’s definitely something I would go back and get done again. Although next time I would opt for something a little less dramatic for everyday wear. After all, you only get married once.