Lara Stone is the New Face of Giorgio Armani Cosmetics

L to R: Lara Stone for Giorgio Armani Beauty, the model in London. Photos: The Fashion Spot; INF

Lara Stone, whose face can be seen just about everywhere these days, has added Giorgio Armani Beauty to her growing roster of ad campaigns. When asked about his decision, Armani explains to the Telegraph UK that Lara is seductive, sensual and above all modern. With her individual beauty, she epitomizes the feminine ideal of our time.

Well, if that ideal is talking Stone’s curves we’re all for it. The voluptuous Dutch beauty is replacing model Sasha Pivovarova as the face of the new campaign. Coincidentally, this is not the first time that Stone has taken Pivovarovas place in the campaign world. Lara also succeeded Sasha as this seasons face for Pradas Infusion dIris fragrance.

To start, Stone is fronting Giorgio Armanis new Eyes To Kill mascara (see above) shot by David Sims. Come September, the brand will also roll out images of the model sporting Armani foundation.

