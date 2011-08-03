Lara Stone in Tom Ford Violet Blonde Stuns with Violet Lips

Lara Stone is stunning in Tom Ford’s latest beauty ad for the third of his fall fragrances, Violet Blonde. The scent, which will round out his fall beauty collection, has little known about it to date, but it will be released in September.

As for the ad, we must say that this is the most spectacular of Ford’s Fall 2011 beauty ads. Stone looks gorgeous with her glossy violet lips (and note the nails to match) with a soft pink sheen on her lids. The ad is also clearly sensual and sexy, but in a subdued way rather than most of Ford’s more in-your-face approaches.

What do you think of this take? Are you excited to get your hands on this new scent?