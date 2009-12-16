Lanvin Perfume, Jeanne La Rose, to Release (Plus the 12 Best New Fragrances)

Forever known for its exquisite femininity and classic signature perfumes, Lanvin has announced the release of a new version of its Jeanne perfume. The original Jeanne was named after the one and only Jeanne Lanvin as a thank you to the brand’s creator. Current creative director Alber Elbaz intends this new limited edition to be a bit “more romantic” and “more cultural” than the first, with key notes of rose petals, raspberry, and red currant. Jeanne La Rose is a light and feminine scent and expected to arrive in March of 2010.

In honor of the new Lanvin fragrance, we have collected a list of twelve of the best new fragrances that will be hitting stores in the coming months.

Balenciaga Paris

Balenciaga Paris will be launching in February of next year, with campaigns fronted by the gorgeous Charlotte Gainsbourg. With notes of violet, cedar, and patchouli, the scent is a perfect addition to your winter wardrobe.

Acqua di Parma Magnolia Nobile



This perfume captures the romance of magnolias by combining both the floral scent of the magnolia and the fresh scent of citrus. It is rumored to be inspired by the “gardens off of majestic villas along Lake Como”– yep, the same lake that George Clooney and Brad Pitt frequent.



Yves Saint Laurent Parisienne

The latest perfume for YSL makes you want it just from the ad–because well, who doesn’t want to look like Kate Moss in black leather? But it also smells amazing, with violet and rose notes that are subdued enough to wear to the office. And if you want your own Parisienne experience, read about StyleCaster’s own Meg Cuna as she took us on hers. (Yves Saint Laurent Parisienne, $39, at sephora.com)



Bloom by Reese Witherspoon





Avon just launched their new fragrance with Reese Witherspoon, yet another in a long line of celebrity fragrances. Surprisingly though, this one smells pretty good, and the bottle is a gorgeous gift (perfect timing when you still need something for your mom or sister)!



SJP NYC





Sarah Jessica Parker’s next fragrance, which will be launching in February, will be a bit more lively than the last. This time, the scent will be based on Carrie Bradshaw instead of the celeb herself and will be released right around the time that the sequel to Sex and the City drops.

Christian Dior Ambre Nuit





Dior Homme has launched a fourth cologne in its series, Ambre Nuit. After three successful cologne waters, they are launching a unisex perfume which is a mix of bergamot, Turkish rose, and spice.

A.P.C. Sustain



The French clothing line recently released a limited-edition unisex fragrance called Sustain. The bottle and fragrance were both inspired by music and collaborated on by A.P.C.’s creative director, Jean Toitou. (Purchase at 131 Mercer St. in NYC).

Commes des Garons Daphne Eau de Parfum

Daphne is the perfectly fitting name for this sweet scent comprised of notes of bitter orange and tuberose and a mixture of jasmine and vanilla. Named after the British fashion icon Daphne Guinness, the elegant bottle is understated and chic. (Commes des Garons Daphne Eau de Parfum, $140, at barneys.com)

Creed Sublime Vanille



Creed’s first fragrance in a new collection called Royal Exclusives is filled with notes of vanilla, tonka bean, lemon, and musk. Just in time for the holidays when no one in their right mind can resist the smell of vanilla. (Creed Sublime Vanille $475 for 250 ml, at creedboutique.com).

Chloe Eau de Fleurs

To be released in February, this trio of florals will include Eau de Fleurs Neroli, Eau de Fleurs Lavande, and Eau de Fleurs Capucine. Like all Chloe scents, they have a strong base of floral notes but are never overpowering.

Hermes Eau d’Orange Verte

This is another classic, but it has been re-released so many times that it technically counts as a newbie. A unisex cologne with scents of citrus (of course), mint, and woodsy moss, it’s a light scent that would be better fit for the spring and summer months. (Hermes Eau d’Orange Verte, $50.97, at amazon.com).



Odin 01 Nomad, 02 Owari and 03 Century

We know this technically puts us at fourteen, but this trio, which was just released by one of our favorite mens boutiques, Odin, is the perfect blend of modern and traditional scents. Nomad is a bit more masculine, while Owari has a citrus-y hint to it and Century (living up to its old-time name) has a great Old Spice-like musk.



