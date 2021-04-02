Laneige’s Newest Lip Treatment Has a Genius Germ-Free Applicator

Ask any beauty lover the best lip balm out there, and they’ll give you a $1 drugstore option and the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask. To say the balm is a cult favorite would be an understatement. It would only make sense the K-beauty brand would roll out a daytime version that’s lightweight but still ultra-hydrating. The Laneige Lip Treatment Balm is perfect under matte lipsticks, under a face mask or just alone over and over again. Allow me to explain.

As expected from Korean skincare, this lip balm isn’t just a lip balm. It’s packed with coconut oil to moisturize and lock in hydration, as well as peptide and adenosine to smooth out lip wrinkles and lightly plump. It also has this cool pearlescent shine that gives your lips some dimension. And the scent? It’s a light piña colada that feels cooling and has a minty smell.

Because products like this take some time, it’s likely the brand created this mess-free applicator before we all started washing our hands so much and keeping our fingers out of our mouths. The little plastic and rubber applicator is stored inside the lid so you won’t lose it. Now, it seems pretty genius to use an applicator instead of our germy fingers to apply lip balm. Not to mention, when you have long nails, it’s impossible to get product out of those little pots.

It looks like Laneige has another hit on its hands. Grab it above and say goodbye to chapped lips for good.