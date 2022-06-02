Is This $10 Find a Dupe For The Bestselling Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask? Shoppers Think So

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I remember finally sealing the deal on Laneige’s Lip Sleeping Mask. I had been wanting to try it for a long time, but also couldn’t fathom spending $22 on a lip product when I was so content with my $4 Hailey Bieber-loved Aquaphor chapstick. Though I’m glad I eventually got around to owning the cult favorite mask, I wish I had known about this one drugstore alternative.

The Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Clear Lip Sleeping Mask costs just $10 but works just as well as the Laneige one. In fact, it has a 4.7-star rating at Walmart—where it’s sold exclusively—with so many shoppers praising it as a Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask dupe.

The thick and ultra-nourishing Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask blends hyaluronic acid, vitamin C and antioxidants to give you a smooth, supple pout. Similarly, the Neutrogena alternative relies on hyaluronic acid to hydrate and soften your lips. Both products have super thick consistencies, but unlike the Laneige version, you can wear the Neutrogena mask overnight and during the day. If you’re all for a simplified beauty routine, we have a feeling you’ll love the Hydro Boost Hydrating Clear Lip Sleeping Mask; the leave-on lip mask is great for especially dry lips that could use some extra T.L.C.

Plus, if you’re not a fan of Laneige’s jar packaging, Neutrogena’s version lets you squeeze product straight out of a tube. You don’t have to get your fingers sticky or dig around for a tiny spatula applicator.

“This sleeping mask is soooo good!” raved one reviewer who gave the product a five-star rating. “My lips were still super soft when I woke up in the morning. Definitely a dupe for the Laneige sleeping mask.”

Another shopper wrote, “I am shook. This works just as well as my favorite Laneige sleeping lip mask, without the heavier price tag.”

Still not convinced a $10 lip mask is just as good as a $22 one? It looks like you’ll have to try it out for yourself. Shop the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Clear Lip Sleeping Mask at Walmart and brace yourself for a soft, plump pout.