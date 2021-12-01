BTS Fans Just Got Their Own Limited-Edition Lip Sleeping Mask — In Purple, Of Course

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you weren’t able to attend the BTS Permission To Dance On Stage tour in Los Angeles last month and missed out on nabbing the Amorepacific lip balm and skincare goodies, you’re in luck. Laneige’s BTS x Amorepacific Lip Sleeping Mask is now available in BTS Purple, of course. Amorepacific was one of the official sponsors of the tour and had a booth at the stadium where 10,000 concert attendees grabbed samples of the cult-favorite products and took photos in the photo boots.

The limited-edition Lip Sleeping Mask has the BTS logo and tour artwork so it’s a must-have for any K-pop fan. Plus, what’s inside is a cult-favorite lip balm that constantly sells out. If you’ve never tried Laneige’s hydrating lip balm, you’re in for a treat. The original has a casual 14,000 4.5 star reviews on Sephora’s website. This one is the brand’s yummy Gummer Bear flavor packed with vitamin C and antioxidants to soothe and soften lips.

Although it’s called a “Sleeping Mask,” you can definitely use this clear lip balm all day long. It’s just a little heavier than your everyday lip balm. Slather it on before you go to bed and you’ll wake up shocked at how soft your lips are. Considering now is all about stocking on up holiday gifts, we can’t think of a better stocking stuffer than a BTS-themed lip balm that’s actually made with quality ingredients.

To wit, the brand’s “Moisture Wrap” complex forms a protective layer over lips, locking in moisture. It’s free of parabens, formaldehyde, phthalates and sulfates SLS & SLES. It also contains less than one percent synthetic fragrance, so much of what you’re smelling is from the “Berry Mix Complex.” It’s like candy in the best way possible.

Right now, the BTS X Amorepacific Lip Sleeping Mask is still in stock but we don’t expect it to last long.