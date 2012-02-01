Lancome Releases a Singing Lips Video for Rouge in Love

In anticipation of Lancome’s latest lipstick collection, Rouge in Love (fronted by Emma Watson), the beauty brand has released a playful little music video — full of fun little lips. Directed by Adria Petty (who co-directed Beyonce’s Countdown video) and with music by the famous French band Brigitte, we watch as multiple different mouths show off the new range of colors — we’re loving the pinks, red and the fact that they tried out on ombre!

Enjoy the video below, and check out the brand new collection on lancome-usa.com!