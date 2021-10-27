There’s an ‘Emily in Paris’ Makeup Collection Now So You Can Be the Main Character

Emily in Paris fans, this holiday season just got even better. Not only is season two debuting December 22 — right before Christmas — but we’re also getting an Emily-inspired beauty collection. Lancôme x Emily In Paris launches at the end of November so you’ll have the collection ready when you start streaming S2E1 on Netflix. The 7-piece line includes both new and revamped makeup and skincare inspired Emily’s unapologetically fun style.

Lancôme’s For the Love of Paris Collection includes an eyeshadow palette, perfume, face serum, three lipstick shades and mascara, as well as a chic gift-with-purchase pouch. It’s a brand that makes perfect sense for an Emily in Paris collab; Its star Lily Collins is an ambassador and has been slaying her beauty looks with Lancôme on the red carpet for years.

Drool over the collection below

For The Love of Paris Monsieur Big

The limited-edition Monsieur Big Mascara delivers epic volume that lasts up to 24 hours. Can’t wait? Grab the OG now.

For The Love of Paris Eyeshadow Palette

Create both natural and bold eyeshadow looks with this 12-pan palette in a big red heart.

For The Love of Paris L’Absolu Rouge Lipstick

Choose from three matte shades: Attrape Couer (a classic red), French Tea (a pink nude) and Rouge Pigalle (a deep red).

For The Love of Paris Idôle Eau de Parfum

The popular Idôle Eau de Parfum — with its energizing floral scent — got an Emily upgrade for its bottle.

For The Love of Paris Advanced Génifique Face Serum

This serum — with a limited-edition bottle — is formulated with Bifidus Prebiotic, which is said to help strengthen the skin’s moisture barrier to defend against pollution, UV and cool and dry weather.