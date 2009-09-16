Lancome and Chris Benz Debut New Pout-a-Porter Shade

So, it’s official. I’m in love. Not that sitting by the phone, waiting for that cute guy to call kind of love….but the other kind. The I want it so badly I’m willing to put myself on a wait list (yes, a wait list) before even trying the product (yes, we’re talking beauty here) and just give in those 16 little digits on my card just to make it all mine kind of love.

The bright colors and nearly blinding sequins at Chris Benz’s Spring 2010 presentation wowed everyone, but I couldn’t take my eyes off the models’ doll face make-up.

The reason the girls looked so beautiful was their lips. The show marked the debut of Lancome’s newest shade of lipstick (the latest installment of its ever-growing Pout-a-Porter designer series), a collaboration with Benz. The shade, named Chris & Tell, is the perfect rosy shade of pink. Celebrity make-up artist Daniel Martin, who worked on the models backstage at the show and also helped create the hue said, “You can wear it light or almost neon-it looks different on everybody.”

Luckily for all of us, you can easily control how bright or light you go, which really means you’re getting multiple lipsticks in one….right?

To add yourself to the waiting list (but not in front of me of course) call 212-362-4858. Or, you could wait until February to buy it…but I’m not that patient.