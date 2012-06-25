Lancôme Casts Betty Boop and Daria Werbowy for New Ad

Can a cartoon and a beautiful supermodel work together in harmony? Lancôme will be testing just that as they release their latest campaign featuring the ever-popular animated character Betty Boop and Canadian supermodel Daria Werbowy for their latest product, Hypnôse Star Mascara.

Many companies hire celebrities or models, but combining both animation and real life is something that not many companies try on for size. The campaign is being directed by none other than filmmaker and comic book artist himself, Joann Sfar. “It’s been great having Joann direct me, and he’s given me some really good advice that I’ve never actually heard before, so it’s been very, very, nice,” Werbowy said.

For the campaign, both Betty Boop and Werbowy will be dressed in fashion inspired by the 1930s. Sparkly, eye-catching black gowns and let’s not forget those beautifully full and luscious lashes will make an appearance as both leading ladies take the glamour world by storm.

Many might feel a bit nervous about working with an animated character, since they can be changed and modified with a click of the mouse. However, true to her good natured spirit, Werbowy doesn’t feel threatened at all. In fact, she absolutely adores Betty Boop.

“She’s charismatic, she’s funny, she’s exciting … she’s a star,” she says in a behind-the-scenes video.

You can see some sneak peeks of the new advertisement now, by watching the behind the scenesvideo below, and watch out for the full commercial and print advertisements to be released on July 2.

[Fashionetc.com, Images via Lancôme US Facebook]