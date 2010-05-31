Lancôme Tropiques Minérale Bamboo Bronzer

Housed in a convenient compact for easy application and on-the-go touchups, Lancôme’s oversized bronzing powder will help you glow from head to toe. A silky sun-glitzed shade that mimics the illuminated glow achieved only by a tropical beach sun, it features a delicate bamboo etching and a generous full-face mirror. Highlight your temples, forehead, nose, and chin with one light dust of this bronzer for a healthy, summer glow.
Price: $45.00
Where To Buy: lancome-usa.com
