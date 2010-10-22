Lancome Celebrates Gene Day

Want to fight aging and support a great cause? Well today’s your lucky day because Lancôme wants to help you do both. They’ve teamed up with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to name today Gene Day. To commemorate the day and to help bring awareness to the importance of scientific research, Lancôme is donating $7 from each bottle sold of their Génifique Youth Activating Concentrate directly to St. Jude.

This anti-aging serum took 10 years of research to develop and counts celebrities like Julia Roberts and Christina Hendricks as loyal fans. That’s because the lightweight gel has a high tech blend of the probiotic (read: good bacteria) bio-lysat and the yeast-derived phytosphingosine-SLC to stimulate the skin’s youth proteins for a complexion that looks smooth, luminous and has more even tone and texture. It works on the topmost layer to help strengthen your skin’s barrier function, keeping out bad stuff like free radicals and keeping in good stuff like moisture and nutrients. After just seven days, your skin will look recharged, refreshed and reenergized.

All that AND a portion of the proceeds go to St Jude to aid in their work finding cures and saving children with cancer and other catastrophic diseases? Sign us up. This special sale is only for today so get moving!

Price: $78

Where To Buy: lancome-usa.com