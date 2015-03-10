Lancôme Announces Latest Collab with Designer Anthony Vaccarello

Lancôme has certainly been making one fashionable statement after another lately, collaborating with top designers such as Jason Wu and Alber Elbaz and signing girls of “the moment” such as Lupita Nyong’o and Parisian fashion icon Caroline de Maigret. Now, they’re getting ready to wow us once again with a brand new collaboration with designer Anthony Vaccarello.

Vaccarello is well-known for dressing the likes of Gwyenth Paltrow and J.Lo in leg-baring (Angelina pose-inducing) gowns, and he was recently named the creative director of Versace’s off-shoot line, Versus, to boot. Showing no signs of slowing down, Vaccarello will be working with Lancôme to debut a line in Europe in October of 2015, and that line will then be sold exclusively at Net-a-Porter in the states.

In a press release, Vaccarello noted, “I was inspired by the Lancôme woman’s femininity and charisma – a special kind of elegance that’s never lifeless nor frozen. For me, Lancôme embodies the philosophy of understated beauty: it’s something quintessentially French.”

Considering the makeup looks at every Vaccarello show has a touch of something “special” – from graphic liner to glitter fallout under the eyes, we’re expecting this collection to embrace the elegance of Lancôme, with a little extra of Vaccarello’s sexiness.