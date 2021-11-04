The Wrinkle-Reducing Serum That Shoppers Call An ‘Age-Rewind In a Bottle’ Is 50% Off—For Now

Imagine what all of the explorers of centuries’ past would say if we told them that no, after their life spent searching for the wondrous place, we’ll pass on visiting the Fountain of Youth (because we found a serum that puts in the work for us—and it can be shipped to our homes, tyvm). I assume these sailors wouldn’t be too thrilled, but we are. See, Ulta started its early Black Friday sales today, and they’re offering massive discounts on exactly 429 beauty staples, including one wrinkle-reducing serum that shoppers say is an “age-rewind in a bottle.”

Lancôme’s Advanced Génifique serum is a shopper favorite; nearly 5,300 people have reviewed it, and it has a solid 4.8-star rating. The wrinkle-reducing product is filled with anti-aging hero products like moisture-retaining hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and vitamin C, and is formulated to erase fine lines while evening out your skin’s texture. All together, they work to plump and soothe skin.

Reviewers credit this unique blend for putting life back into their face, and pep back into their step. And, right now, it’s 50% off. Usually, the top-rated skincare essential costs $52, but you can get it today for $26.

“It worked beautifully on my wrinkles,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “It made other creams glide on. I stopped it for a few days and could really see what a difference it made when I started using it again. I look healthier and my skin is much smoother. A must-have for me.”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

RELATED: Nordstrom’s Black Friday Sale Started Weeks Early & 24,866 Items Are up to 50% Off

See, the gentle product has been lab-tested and proven to visibly reduce fine lines and wrinkles in just one week. Over 14 years of research has been put into this product, so you bet it’s got the makings of a beauty counter staple. Another plus: The dropper is self-loading, so you’l secure the perfect amount of product every time it’s used. No more overdoing it and wasting essential drops, or under-doing it and not seeing any results.

“This is, by far, the best serum I have ever tried,” wrote one shopper. “My skin definitely LOVES it! I can see the results after only 2 weeks, firmer, cleaner, radiant skin.”

There is one catch, though. Because this deal is a part of Ulta’s early Black Friday sales event, we know it’s not going to last. The whole savings shebang only lasts today through Saturday, so you’re going to have to act relatively fast in getting this age-erasing serum for yourself. Now, just imagine if the explorers from that 1700s knew about holiday shipping.