Lancôme’s New Nail Color Collection Is A Threesome You Can’t Resist

A coquette is the French (and therefore infinitely more elegant) way of saying “flirt.” Lancmes latest beauty collection, French Coquettes, certainly lives up to its moniker. Artistic director and all-around makeup guru, Aaron de Mey, inspired by iconic old-world French glamour whipped up a palette of nudes, roses, greys and deep reds that worn in tandem on the skin have a remarkable sexiness.

Though it was hard for me to divert my attention away from the amazingness that is the rich burgundy-hued Cherry Kiki lipstick you know I cant resist a statement lip Im glad I did. Otherwise I would scarcely have noticed the Le Vernis Kissed by Paris trio: three complementary nail colors in nude, sparkling plum, and classic crimson. Unsurprisingly, all three work beautifully together. My favorite combination thus far? Plum Fetish on the toes and Sweet Nude as a base for a reverse French manicure (either on the tips or half-moons) with Parisian Attraction. Will these unleash your inner coquette? Quite possibly. Le Vernis trio by Lancme, $25, at lancome-usa.com

