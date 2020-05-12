Lana Del Rey Says She Used Lemons to Lighten Her Roots and We’re Shook

By the time salons open back up safely across the country, most of us with blonde hair are going to have pretty heavy, dark roots, shattering any possible ideas that we’re naturally that light. Lana Del Rey’s blonde hair proves she’s dealing with the opposite problem. Like Emma Stone, Leighton Meester, Amy Adams and Ariel Winter (to name a few), Del Rey is a natural blonde who dyes her hair darker for maximum impact. But during this time of physical distancing, she’s been forced to head back to her roots.

The singer posted a makeup-free selfie, seemingly just out of the shower, with her light hair piled up on top of her head in a bun. It’s how many of us are living during this time at home. “When you have no choice but to go back to being a blonde because Kevin Tracey and Jacob are gone and there’s nothing but lemons left to cover your roots for nine weeks,” she captioned the photo. It’s likely she’s talking about colorist Tracey Cunningham and her team at Mèche Salon in Los Angeles.

We’re not sure if she’s making a joke about her dark hair fading back to its natural light roots and her desperation for color, or if she really did use lemons to lighten it. Using lemon juice can work to lighten strands, though it’s much less tricky on natural blondes who just want a boost. On dark, especially dyed dark, hair, it can look streaky and even take on an orange hue. Eeek. Removing hair dye is best left to the pros. Or, you can just let it wash out like Del Rey and look stunning while doing it.