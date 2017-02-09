This Video of Lana Del Rey Doing Her Makeup Routine is Mesmerizing

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

Watch this mesmerizing video of Lana Del Rey doing her eyebrows—and then hacking her eyebrow pencil. [Elle]

In See Now Buy Now history, the Gigi Hadid x Tommy Hilfiger collection sold out before it even hit the runway. [Yahoo Style]

Linda Wells, the founding editor of Allure (and, for full transparency, my former boss) has landed a role at Revlon. [NY Times]

So Anthony Anderson’s mom taught him how to perform oral sex. So there’s that. [E Online]

Justin Timberlake finally talks about the real reasons he left N*Sync. [Us Weekly]

Meet the acne-pill you probably haven’t heard of yet. [Fashionista]

Here’s something we could all use: how to save money when you have no sense control. [The Cut]

Allure answered some of Reddit’s most-asked beauty questions. [Allure]

Can the “self-purchasing woman” save Tiffany’s? [Racked]