Lana Condor’s Waist-Length Pony Won The MTV Movie & TV Awards Red Carpet

Congrats are in order for Lana Condor! During Sunday night’s MTV Movie & TV Awards, she accepted the award for Best Movie for To All the Boys: Always and Forever. Author Jenny Han and producer Matt Kaplan joined her on stage. Condor looked gorgeous in a waist-length ponytail and a long-sleeved gown, as did Han in a floral babydoll dress. “You’ve shown so much love for Lara Jean. Thank you so much for that—and I ask that you keep showing that love for the Asian-American community at large,” she said on stage.

Condor looked more gorgeous than ever in a sparkly Giorgio Armani gown. Melissa Hernandez did her glam using Neutrogena makeup (yay for drugstore glam!) and Kat Thompson did her hair with OGX and Neutrogena hair products. “Lana’s look tonight was inspired by her Giorgio Armani dress. It is long, dramatic, and covered in black sequins and beading, so we wanted her hair to emulate the chicness of her dress, while still looking fierce,” Thompson said in a statement.

Thompson prepped Condor’s hair with Neutrogena Healthy Scalp Hydro Boost Scalp Scrub ($8.74 at Walmart), as well as the brand’s Healthy Scalp Hydro Boost Shampoo ($8.74 at Walmart) and Conditioner ($8.74 at Walmart). To create that ultra-smooth pony, she used OGX Frizz Free + Keratin

Smoothing Oil Miracle Gloss Smoothing Spray ($8.99 at Ulta) before blowing out Condor’s hair straight. She then pulled the front half of her hair (ear to crown) up and secured it tightly with an elastic.

To smooth flyaways, Thompson used OGX Smoothing + Shea Sleek Humidity Blocking Hairspray ($11.48 at Amazon). She finished by covering the elastic with a small section of hair.

Now, we can’t forget Condor’s nails because if you didn’t get a good look, now’s your chance. Nail artist Thuy Nguyen gave Condor sparkly black talons with OPI GelColor.

What a night!