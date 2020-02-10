Every Makeup Product You Need to Recreate Lana Condor’s STYLECASTER Cover

Scroll To See More Images

The first time I watched Netflix’s “To All the Boys I Loved Before” (the first of a hundred or so times), it was like author Jenny Han’s words just came to life. Lana Condor is Lara Jean. Her charm jumps off the screen and I was delighted to learn she’s just as much so in real life, too. We chatted behind the scenes of her STYLECASTER cover shoot all about the beauty trends she loves, what she wouldn’t try and where she found “beauty heaven.”

Condor chose a really beautiful periwinkle hue for her nails, a brighter shade than I was expecting. Turns out, she loves color. “I love long beautiful nails. I tend to really love color,” she said. “Neutrals are fun but I really love color. It’s really fun when you’re doing something and someone says, I love your nails. I love funky color and length and I never really shy away from that.”

She takes this love of color to her makeup, as well. She was a huge fan of the rosy eyeshadow her makeup artist applied for the shoot, though she usually favors orange tones with her everyday complexion products. “On my day-to-day, I tend to wear CC cream with SPF in it,” she says. “Because I wear so much foundation when I’m working, I tend to go for a [lightweight] cream. I’m fairly dry so I think creams are always good. I like evening the tone but you can still see your skin. My color palette every day is that peachy, burnt-orange look because I love those colors and I think they work well with my skin tone.”

And for her lips? She adores that flushed, Korean-beauty look. “I love the color when you’ve just drank a glass of Pinot Noir and it stained your lips,” she says. “Stains, for example, staining the inside of your lip and blending out, I think that’s a beautiful trend. We do that in the movie a lot. We started staining [our lips] because Jenny wanted that little detail. She has such a great eye and loves beauty and fashion.”

Going to South Korea inspired a ton of the actress’s beauty rituals—especially when it comes to skincare. She calls herself a “huge face mask girl” and a big fan of skincare tools such as jade rollers and NuFace microcurrent facial toning devices. She’s also “quite interested” in snail-mucin products. “There are a lot of people using snail goo in their products and apparently it does wonders for your skin,” she says. “When I went to Korea, it was beauty heaven.”

While Condor is down to experiment with skincare and makeup, she’s less inclined to mess around with her hair. “I don’t know that I’d ever dye dye my hair. I think my mom would kill me, you’d know?” she says, laughing. Hey, that’s what wigs are for.

Want to cop Condor’s look? Shop the products she wore on the shoot, below.

