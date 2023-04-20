Shoppers Say This Trio of Anti-Aging Products Performs So Well, They’re ‘Honestly a Little Scared’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Effective anti-aging products can be hard to come by, so when reviewers are raving about several products from a single name, we take notice. L’Amarue, a French skincare brand that caters its formulas to those experiencing accelerated aging, acne breakouts, rosacea and KP, has somehow perfected “miracles in a tube,” according to reviewers.

The minimalist skincare brand currently offers just four products—an eye cream that makes skin look “years younger,” a lightweight and non-greasy face cream, an anti-inflammatory body cream and a do-it-all balm that “works wonders” on cuticles, lips and beyond.

All four formulas have stand-out reviews from folks who became hooked from the get-go, and lucky for you, you can snag three of the above (the eye cream, the face cream and the balm), in a bundle set for less. Simply use the code MDAY23 for 20 percent off during the brand’s Mother’s Day promotion (this also applies to single product purchases.)

L’Amarue The Happy Face Trio

Each product functions on what the brand calls “root cause skincare,” meaning L’Amarue has “pioneered a new way for your skin’s cells to better communicate with each other, no matter what’s happening a few layers up.” Each product works at the “cell-signaling level” to deeply repair damaged, dull skin, so you’ll not only continually see results over time but fast, visible signs of healing from the first application.

The formulas contain quite a few innovative inclusions, such as the brand’s patented Heart to Heart Complex (a clinically-proven bioactive that can boost collagen production by as much as 400 percent), and “legendary supplement” CoQ10, which delivers “unparalleled age-fighting environmental support,” according to the brand.

Anyone from Gen Z to people over the age of 50 have found the bundle offers effective results on their skin; whether you’re battling acne, an increase of fine lines or excessive redness, chances are the products will deliver solutions.

“I have pretty severe cystic acne and have tried absolutely everything,” wrote one person, who called it the best acne solution they’ve ever used. “I have gone to several dermatologists for temporary fixes and was always too scared to try Accutane because of all the side effects. Within a month it has left my skin glowing, clear and even got rid of a lot of my scarring.”

Another wrote, “I’m honestly a little scared that by writing this review, I’m going to be jinxing myself and wake up tomorrow with terrible skin. But honestly, this face cream has been a total game-changer for me. I have rosacea and nothing has helped—not even prescriptions…I’m now about a month out, and while my cheeks and forehead are still a little pink, that all-over beet redness is GONE. I could cry, for real you guys. Like, how has NOTHING worked before and this does? I can’t stop looking in the mirror because it doesn’t feel real.”

Scoop all three products in The Happy Face Trio while it’s discounted with the code MDAY23, or start slow by adding at least one of them into your daily regimen.