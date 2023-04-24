A 66 Year Old Shopper Called This Duo a ‘Miracle Worker’ For Age Spots & Dark Circles

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Attention: Fellow shoppers have discovered a legendary skincare combination that will bring “smaller pores, healed dry patches, diminished dark circles, disappearing age spots and reduced scars,” so you might want to drop everything and listen. Straight from the horse’s mouth (A.K.A. a 66 year-old reviewer), L’Amarue’s best-selling eye cream and face cream make for one mighty duo—one that makes your skin look “better than it has in 10-plus years.”

Described by the brand as a go-to essential “that you can rely on for instant skin pick-me-ups and long-term intensive care alike,” the product combination wastes no time in getting to work. The face cream swiftly targets forehead lines, crows feet, dark spots, discoloration and even acne. I typically despise referring to things as “one-size-fits-all,” but this formula can truly be used by users of all ages to lessen varying concerns.

The eye cream is no run-of-the-mill formula, either. It’s been highly approved by those who suffer from eczema and have extremely sensitive eyelids. One person even called it “the best money spent on skin product, ever” after they noticed a difference on fine lines on the third day of use. “Suddenly all the fine lines around my eyes disappeared and my outer corners and under eyes looked 15 years younger (I am 45 years-old),” they wrote.

L’Amarue The Duo

L’Amarue is giving you an ample opportunity to test the duo out—it’s currently running a special Mother’s Day promotion, where you can score yourself and the mother figure in your life any of its offerings for 20 percent off with MDAY23.

Considering the winning skincare combination contains a unique inclusion that no other products on the market have, you’ll want to act fast. The eye and face cream duo feature the brand’s patented Heart to Heart complex, which encourages effective communication between your skin cells. Essentially, this complex sinks deep beneath the skin to manage inflammation, prevent and repair signs of aging, stimulate collagen growth and balance oil production both long term and short term.

The brand has a handful of products under its belt, all of which are worth a shot. From it’s body cream that corrects dry, scaly skin to it’s do-it-all balm for cuticles, peeling lips and more, you may find L’Amarue is what your routine’s been missing. Dip your toes in with The Duo for less than $77 (just make sure to use the sale code MDAY23.)