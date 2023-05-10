This $23 Balm Healed a Shopper’s Chapped Lips in 1 Day—& We Have a Special Code

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

So many people swear by Aquaphor and Vaseline because of their multitasking abilities. You could use them for cracked lips, dry skin or pretty much anything else that requires moisture to be retained. One product that has multiple functions is far superior to five different formulas that are collectively more tedious and also more expensive. So when shoppers couldn’t stop raving about L’Amarue’s multitasking balm and comparing it to other household names, we paid attention.

The Balm is a do-it-all lifesaver for chapped lips and creates an invisible shield for your skin. It’s also not greasy and doesn’t budge, unlike some of its counterparts. Whether you have eczema, your cuticles are looking rough, you can’t stop picking at a scab, your lips are flaking, you have stubborn flyaways or your skin stings after being out in the sun, this balm work wonders. You should be left with soft, moisturized skin from head to toe.

It has a buttery texture and rich formula that soothes skin and helps with healing minor cuts and general dryness. Not to mention, when you swipe some onto your lips, the balm can help condition and plump your pout. Just know that a little goes a long way, per the brand, so one tube should have a pretty decent shelf life.

One five-star reviewer wrote, “This product was made by the GODS! My lips were severely chapped and bleeding for a whole week. I had tried everything. I decided to try out this balm and in ONE DAY my lips were back to normal. Incredible and 100% recommend.”

A product that yields visible results in a single day is not only rare but also totally worth a purchase. There shouldn’t be any doubt in your mind about why you need The Balm in your bathroom, and maybe another tube for your handbag.

L'Amarue's The Balm typically costs $23.

What makes this treatment so good aren’t your run-of-the-mill ingredients. L’Amarue’s patent-pending Heart to Heart Complex directs your skin’s cells to communicate in a healthy way. Doing this properly helps the skin deal with inflammation, prevent and repair visible signs of aging, promote collagen production, stabilize oil production (for acne), combat dryness, fix environmental damage and more. And all of this comes from just one—emphasis on one—ingredient.

The Balm also contains avocado oil, mango butter, sweet almond oil, apricot kernel oil and coconut oil to soften and condition the skin. Meanwhile, supplement CoQ10 and horse chestnut seed extract (which is 40 times stronger than vitamin C, according to the brand) assist in fighting environmental aggressors that have the potential to accelerate the visible signs of aging.

Last but not least, this treatment plumps and hydrates with the help of hyaluronic acid and vegan squalane.

As if this ingredient list isn’t impressive enough, The Balm has a bunch of glowing reviews to boot.

“I love the texture of it. It really does feel like a heavier moisturizer that’s meant for lips and cracks. It makes my lips so smooth,” raved one happy shopper. “Also as I was putting it on, a spot on my wrist started itching, and I put the balm on it, and now it’s not red or itchy anymore. But my lips have never been this soft. I find it even more moisturizing than the Aquaphor one. Not to mention that your fingers don’t get sticky after using, which is amazing!”

Another one shared, “Absolutely love this balm! Worked wonders on my cuticles, lips and an oven oopsie ouchy on my hand. It smells nice and clean and soaks in nicely on my skin.”

Start solving all your skin woes all at once with this fast-acting, easy-to-use, multifunctional balm from L'Amarue.


