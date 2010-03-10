Lake Bell’s Hairstyle: 2010 National Board Of Review Awards Gala

Credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Film Magic

One of my favorite soft, pretty looks I’ve done recently was that of Miss Lake Bell for the 2010 National Board of Review Awards Gala.

It’s about a sexy, center-part and a youthful girl vibe. Lake’s hair was down, so I curled it and used ted gibson hairsheets styling for her blow-out and then added some tame it shine lotion to create texture. I employed a large barrel curling iron before finishing with beautiful hold hairspray. Little bit of teasing for volume and we were good to go. Doesn’t it compliment her dress? Let me know what you think!

Remember, Beauty Is Individual.

