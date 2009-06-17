Lake Bell at the CFDA’s

Photo: Donna Ward/WireImage.com

Monday night was the CFDA’s — the fashion world’s version of the Oscars. I was so excited to work with my girl Lake Bell for this event. She was decked out in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton and was the guest of the amazing designer Marc Jacobs.

Lake’s filming a movie with Meryl Streep that requires her hair to be really long, so I had a lot to work with! We decided to do a half-up/half-down hairstyle that was kind of ethereal and sexy at the same time. It’s a little bit more of an exaggerated look, with lots of volume — I wanted it to look very deliberate and styled as opposed to looking like she just threw her hair up by herself.

To create it, I sprayed Build It Blow Drying Agent on her dry hair to create volume at the scalp. I then blew her naturally thick hair out using a medium-sized round brush and pulled everything off her face. I sprayed Tame It Shine Lotion all throughout her hair to create texture, then I backcombed the entire head to create even more volume.

I pulled all of her hair back, except for a few front pieces that were left loose, and secured it with a bobby pin, then added a huge barrette in the back. To keep everything in place I sprayed Beautiful Hold Hairspray throughout.

Doesn’t she look beautiful? I love this look on her.

Remember, Beauty Is Individual!

As a celebrity hairstylist, I often receive samples of new products directly from beauty brands to test out. Any product I mention in this blog is one that I’ve tested out myself, in accordance with Daily Makeover’s Editorial Ethics Pledge.