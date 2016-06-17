The Drugstore Products Brazilian Supermodel Lais Ribeiro Swears By

Yes, supermodels are seemingly otherworldly creatures who fully embody the I Woke Up Like This mentality without even trying. But they work hard to keep themselves looking perfect: We’re talking daily exercise, crazy-healthy diets, and all of the world’s best skincare treatments. It just, you know, comes a bit easier to them than the general public.

Lais Ribeiro is one such supermodel, who traipses from the front row to the runway with some of the most flawless skin we’ve ever seen. After getting her Victoria’s Secret Angel wings last year, the Brazilian mother of one (!) became the face of Bottletop.

Her latest role is one that is near and dear to her heart, as the production of Bottletop’s accessories supports artisans and families in Brazil—Lais was born in the country’s northeast state of Piauí. “I’ve been very fortunate in my life, so I think first it’s important to give back,” says Lais. “And I’m also concerned about the world that we’re giving to our children and future generations. When I heard about Bottletop and their use of recycled and sustainable materials, I was incredibly intrigued. Learning what they do with and for the artisans that create their beautiful accessories and the young people they support through their foundation I immediately I wanted to be part of it.”

And though the fashion industry has had a love affair with her country for quite some time now, all eyes are on Brazil because of the 2016 Olympic games in Rio this August. Naturally, Lais will be there “cheering on everyone and enjoying the energy of it all.”

In anticipation of the Games and a step in our continued quest to get anywhere close to Lais’s natural beauty, we talked to her about her love for Burt’s Bees, margaritas, her mother’s cooking, and more.

The first thing I do in the morning is:

Have a nice long stretch, count my blessings, and kiss my son good morning.

My everyday skin care routine includes:

Washing my face with Burt’s Bees Orange Essence Facial cleanser, followed by L’Oreal Hydra Facial Toner. Then I use either L’Oreal’s Youth Code moisturizer or Magic Skin Beautifier BB Crème. Both are great for evening, are hydrating, plus they contain SPF.

My go-to five-minute beauty routine includes:

Washing my face, exfoliating, using a toner, and then moisturizing.

My favorite cocktail is:

Margarita on the rocks with a little salt.

My favorite meal in the world is:

Anything my mother cooks!

My favorite way to work out is:

Any workout with dance moves.

I keep my hair healthy by:

I don’t wash my hair daily, so that the natural oils aren’t washed away. And I don’t use any styling products on it unless I’m working.

My weirdest beauty secret is:

A silk pillowcase to prevent puffiness and lines when I wake up.

My favorite lip color is:

That’s a tough one—I love a rich graphic red as much as much as I love a natural color.

My must-have beauty products are:

Babassu oil, the L’Oreal Magic Skin BB crème that I mentioned earlier, and LaRoche-Posay’s Hydraphase Intense Light Moisturizer.

My favorite thing about my job is:

The people. They are such a mix of personalities with different backgrounds, and I just love that.

The best beauty tip I’ve ever received is:

Always have your nails done!

My favorite Instagram accounts to follow are:

I’m loving @Zendaya, @CarineRoitfeld, and @PatrickDemarchelier right now.

My favorite travel beauty tips are:

Stay hydrated by drinking a lot of water! It’s so tempting to drink on the plane or in the airport, but I try to stay away from alcohol and caffeine when I fly. And it’s not easy!

The beauty trend I’m dying to try is:

The Cryoderm facial!

My favorite lesser-known beauty brands are:

SheaMoisture and Burt’s Bees! I love the former’s Raw Shea Butter Body Lotion.