Laetitia Ky Created Hair Sculptures to Hold Marc Jacobs Handbags & They’re Epic

After just four months, artist-activist-model Laetitia Ky has more than 1 million TikTok subscribers. If you’re not one of them, you’re missing out. But don’t worry—she’s hitting us from all angles with her talent. Ky teamed up with Marc Jacobs to create hair sculptures for his latest handbag campaign. The brand commissioned Ky to create three images plus a video featuring Marc Jacobs’ products. A rep from the brand tells us we’ll continue to see different types of artists create these “mini narratives” each season. They’re kicking it off big with the ultra-talented Ky.

The Abidjan, Ivory Coast-born Ky creates these hair sculptures that celebrate her roots. The artist uses hair extensions, wool, wire and more to create these oversized headpieces. They run the gamut from whimsy (Jump rope! A cat!) to powerful. Recently, she created the Black Lives Matter fist, as well as an image of an Ivorian woman who was a victim of rape “taking back their power.”

For the Marc Jacobs project, Ky said on Instagram that it was “a pure time of joy” creating these looks. “Inspiration will be always at its max when you love the product you promote!” she wrote. Check out the large hand holding the Quilted Softshot ($450 at Marc Jacobs), the little dog in the Small Traveller Tote Bag ($175 at Marc Jacobs) and the “MJ” crown she rocks while wearing the Snapshot crossbody bag ($325 at Marc Jacobs). She’s incredible.

Make sure to follow Ky on Instagram to see her behind-the-scenes process. You won’t be able to stop watching.

