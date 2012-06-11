Lady Gaga’s Hair Becomes Art: Our Favorite Interpretations

Lady Gaga is well-known not just for her musical abilities but also for her ever-changing looks, from full-on meat dresses to hair that is every color of the rainbow. While we may always want to be in-the-know of what hairstyle she is currently sporting, we have come to realize that we are not as big of fans as we had previously thought. While browsing Pinterest, we came across numerous pieces of Lady Gaga-dedicated art.
From pop art to infographics, there are numerous talented folks out there paying homage to the Mother Monster and her chameleon-like tendencies. Scroll through the slideshow above to see some of our favorites, and let us know what yours are in the comments section below!
We're loving this toned down version of Gaga. Although she seems to be growling at us (oh Mother Monster..) her hair is certainly pretty tame.
(via Lara Nelson/Pinterest)
This genius graphic of Gaga's best hairstyles not only includes her meat dress style, but also the bubble dress (and many, many more). We could stare for hours.
(via WM Group via Nayara Anhanha/Pinterest)
This fashion illustration of Gaga from the Mugler show is flawless. Who wouldn't want those pigtails?
(via AK Bruton/Pinterest)
Lady Gaga's turquoise hair was a color that stuck around awhile. This picture showcased her short, cropped 'do.
(via GUSMEN Magazine/Pinterest)
The telephone style won't soon be forgotten, so now you can purchase a print of it from Etsy.
(via Diana Evans/Etsy.com)
If you can't manage to create Gaga's hair bow yourself, you can instead get yourself this pop art masterpiece.
(via Alana Sola/Pinterest)