Lady Gaga’s Hair Becomes Art: Our Favorite Interpretations

Lady Gaga is well-known not just for her musical abilities but also for her ever-changing looks, from full-on meat dresses to hair that is every color of the rainbow. While we may always want to be in-the-know of what hairstyle she is currently sporting, we have come to realize that we are not as big of fans as we had previously thought. While browsing Pinterest, we came across numerous pieces of Lady Gaga-dedicated art.

From pop art to infographics, there are numerous talented folks out there paying homage to the Mother Monster and her chameleon-like tendencies. Scroll through the slideshow above to see some of our favorites, and let us know what yours are in the comments section below!