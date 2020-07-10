Lady Gaga Is the Face of Valentino’s New Perfume and We’re Here for It

Lady Gaga just landed another beauty gig and it’s not related to Haus Laboratories. It was just announced that Gaga is the face of Valentino’s new perfume, Voce Viva, created by Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli with Valentino Beauty. It’s set to come out in September 2020. Gaga has a relationship with the brand already, having worn iconic gowns such as that pink feather one to the Venice Film Festival and a periwinkle couture gown to the Golden Globes when she was nominated for A Star Is Born.

“Lady Gaga means freedom, self-consciousness, pure heart. Her participation in this campaign elevates the symbolic power of the project to the highest level,” says Piccioli in a statement provided to StyleCaster. “She is the icon of a generation. Her message of freedom, passion for art, self-consciousness and equality is the same our Valentino community stands for. I am so proud for having her in.”

According to WWD, Voce Viva (which translates into Living Voice) is a fragrance not catered to one specific gender since inclusivity is at the heart of what Gaga stands for. Garance Delaye, Valentino Beauty global brand president, told WWD that Gaga was the first choice for the campaign. Delaye said both Valentino and Gaga are all about “free personal expression.”

We don’t know yet what the fragrance smells like but we don’t have to wait long as September is just around the corner. You’re sure to see these Lady Gaga-centric ads everywhere and we’re totally here for it.