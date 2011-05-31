Lady Gaga’s Fashion Fans

Photo: ©

Michael N. Todaro/FilmMagic

Lady Gaga will wear an outfit imprinted with the faces of her fans.

The “Judas” singer has invited fans to log on to VivaGlam.com–the website for MAC‘s Viva Glam initiative, which supports those affected by HIV and AIDS–and upload a picture of themselves to share awareness of the disease and to thank all who take part, her stylist Nicola Formichetti will print all of the fans’ images on to a couture outfit for Gaga to wear later this year.

Lady Gaga has been involved with the MAC Viva Glam campaign for some time, starring in her first set of adverts for the brand with Cyndi Lauper, before launching a limited-edition lip gloss and lipstick earlier this year.

The eccentric star is a huge makeup fan, and previously revealed she “hyperventilated” when photographer Steven Klein asked her to go without it on the set of one of her music videos.

She said, “We are both very strong-willed and we both have very specific visions. And I knew his specific vision and he knew mine so that it was like tugging at a rope together. And then we tied a beautiful knot! I wanted to bring him out of his comfort zone and he wanted to bring me out of mine. He was stripping me down, taking off all my make-up, no eyelashes, no liner, saying, ‘I’m cutting all of your hair off’ and not tanned. For me, I was hyperventilating, but it did force me to be myself.”



Try on Lady Gaga’s hairstyles in the Makeover Studio!