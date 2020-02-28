Lady Gaga Is a “Kindness Punk” With Pink Hair in ‘Stupid Love’ Music Video

It’s here, people. After weeks of teasing and speculation, Lady Gaga’s “Stupid Love” music video is out and it’s glorious. Gaga is basically a pink Power Ranger with an alien vibe with vibrant pink waist-length hair and pink makeup. Behind her in the video is a landscape of crystalline rock formations, making the set look like post-apocalypse Earth. It’s already a hit for the star.

Gaga’s glam team for “Stupid Love” was her usual crew of ultra-talented creatives. “When I was trying to come up with this first look for Gaga’s new music video, I pulled references and was inspired by the music,” said makeup artist Sarah Tanno, Global Artistry Director for Haus Laboratories, in a statement. “An important question I always ask Gaga is, ‘how do you want to feel?’ She wanted to feel strong. She wanted to exude a ‘Kindness Punk,’ someone who fights for kindness and leads with love.”

“For this new era, It was so important for me to create something strong and impactful for her iconography,” Tanno continued. “I wanted color to be at the forefront of all the glam. I came up with this idea to create her ‘Kindness Armor’—something she could put on to empower self-love, self-acceptance, and kindness to both herself and others, which is also the ethos of Haus Laboratories.”

For Gaga’s monochromatic pink makeup, Tanno used Haus Labs Le Monster Matte Lip Crayon in Hot Rod ($18 at Amazon). For her “kindness armor,” Tanno worked with Gaga’s favorite, Face Lace, so the pieces can move with her. “I also wanted to create a dynamic bright wing with a sharpened and defined eyeliner in my all-time favorite Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner in Punk ($20 at Amazon),” added Tanno. “It’s a flexible felt tip that I used to draw and create all the artistry looks for Gaga and her dancers.”

Tanno worked with hairstylist and wig expert Frederic Aspiras to match Gaga’s pink wig to her makeup. Now we know why the singer has been sporting pink hair as of late. According to his Instagram, Aspiras used Joico Color Intensity Semi-Permanent Color, most likely in Pink, for the bright hair color.

Gaga is back and we can’t wait to see what she does next with this album.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.