I Didn’t Like Blue Eyeshadow Until I Tried Lady Gaga’s Stupid Love Palette

If you’re anything like me, you have a dozen (or so!) eyeshadow palettes and they all sort of look alike. You try to mix up your color use but you keep going back to the same nude shades or, in my case, warm pink ones. Lady Gaga’s Stupid Love Eyeshadow Palette, under her Haus Laboratories brand, just might inspire you to finally switch it up. That’s because the palette includes both sides of the spectrum: both warm, bronzy hues and cool blue ones.

If you look at Stupid Love, the palette, not the killer song, you can see how there are two sides, almost like two moods. The left features shades including ocean blue, teal, navy and white—but named after Gaga songs, of course. The right side contains the warm hues of rust, light pink and burnt orange. Because I’ve never seen an orange-y shade I didn’t love, I gravitated right towards Enemy, a matte orange.

But no. I held strong and gave the blue shades a try for once. That’s because they caught my eye more than usual cool-toned shades do. With pops of silver and shimmer finishes, it’s a unique blend of colors that you can easily imagine would create an eye-catching look. I went right for the deepest blue and applied Sine (a matte cobalt blue) right over my lids. I added Alice (a metallic lavender) in the middle of the lids and Light Up (a metallic white) in the inner corners. I finished with a few swipes of Huda Beauty’s new mascara and a pink lip from ColourPop.

It’s not Lady Gaga-level eyeshadow but I was really surprised at how much I liked the blue. I didn’t expect it to pop against my skin and I can see it looking even better on deeper skin tones. Next time, I’m going to try combining both cool and warm colors for a really modern look way outside my comfort zone. If not now while home alone playing with makeup, then when?!

Since Lady Gaga’s “Chromatica” album launches May 29, now’s the time to take a trip down memory lane with songs such as Peace (a matte teal), Motion (a black with multicolor sparkle) and Free Woman (a metallic silver). This is the second eyeshadow palette out of Haus Laboratories but the most exciting yet. I’ve been waiting for major color to come out of Haus and well, Gaga brought it.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.