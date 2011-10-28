Lady Gaga Shows Off an Orange & Green Top Knot in India

Lady Gaga has never been one to disappoint with her elaborate costumes, varying hairstyles, and over-the-top makeup. At a recent press conference in India, the Mother Monster was once again on point with her multi-colored top knot.

With the base of her hair her now-traditional gray hue, she had additional streaks of orange, green and lavender wrapped around each other. To complete the look Gaga’s eye lids were masked with a light orange shadow and her cheeks were complete with a rainbow of hues to coordinate with her hair colors. A deep peach color topped off the look on the lips, and as bizarre as all of these colors sound, it worked quite well together and isn’t that over-the-top for Gaga. We loved the look, and just in time for Halloween we’re digging it.

What do you think?? Will you turn it into a costume this weekend?

[via ONTD]