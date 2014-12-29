Lady Gaga Shot a Selfie-Themed Campaign For Shiseido

Little Monsters, this one’s for you: Women’s Wear Daily is reporting that Lady Gaga will be the face Shiseido’s 2015 New Year’s ad campaign in Japan.

Not only is she starring in the ads, she also took the role of photographer for the campaign. The star shot 50 selfies, and each one will appear in a different Japanese newspaper during the early part of 2015.

Forty-six snaps will be published on January 1, and the remaining selfies will be published January 5. The bad news? The ads won’t run outside Japan, but we can’t wait to see them nonetheless.

Remember Gaga’s recent epic selfie with Mariah Carey? Yeah, her title as one of the best celebrity selfie-takers is much deserved.