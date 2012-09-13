Lady Gaga Shaves Her Head; Rihanna Gets A Grill

Lady Gaga has shaved her head, well, part of it. The singer took to Twitter to show off the bald back of her head. The makeover is in tribute to photographer Terry Richardson, whose mother died. -via The Cut

Rihanna was spotted in Santa Monica with a brand new grill. At least it’s not another tattoo. – via Global Grind

Chris Brown caught a lot of heat this week for a neck tattoo that looks very similar to a battered Rihanna. Now Brown claims the photo is of a MAC Cosmetics design of a sugar skull associated with a Mexican celebration of the Day of the Dead. -via MTV.com

Rookiemag.com‘s Tavi Gevinson went on Jimmy Fallon’s show Tuesday night to promote her new book, Rookie Yearbook One. While talking all things teen girls, Tavi taught Jimmy how to “bitchface.” –Jezebel

Kate Hudson shows off short, Marilyn-esque hair on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar. –Just Jared