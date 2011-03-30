The Daily Dose: Lady Gaga And Gwyneth Paltrow Want To Save Print

Don’t have a chance to catch up on the news before you dive into work? Here’s what you need to know about.

Who says print is dead? Style icon and singer Lady Gaga is adding another gig to her resume. She’s V Magazine’s newest columnist. Since she likes to involve her fans in all of her endeavors, the “Born This Way” singer is reaching out to her “Little Monsters” to ask for help illustrating her first column, which will appear in the magazine’s summer issue. If Gaga’s writing is even half as interesting as her outfits, she may very well save the magazine publishing biz—or at least V Magazine.[CocoPerez]

Lady Gaga’s not the only one pitching in to keep magazines alive and well. Fashion icon, actress and GOOP newsletter auteur Gwyneth Paltrow has expressed interest in teaming up with Hearst to launch her own cooking magazine. This isn’t the star’s first foray into food (even though I have a hard time believing she consumes a ton of it); she took a culinary journey to Italy with Mario Batali during which the two worked on the book Spain: A Culinary Journey and a show for PBS in 2008. [Movieline]

Not wanting to be left out of the publishing craze, Perez Hilton will be writing a children’s book. Yes, you read that correctly. The gossip blogger who became “famous” for his ability to crudely scrawl genitalia on celebrities’ pictures will be writing a book intended for children. The book is titled The Boy With Pink Hair and is supposed to convey the message that kids should “Believe in themselves.” Yeah, I’m going to stick with getting my life lessons about self-worth from The Rainbow Fish.[DoubleX]

Leighton Meester, who is already the global ambassador for Herbal Essences and the current face of Missoni, has signed a two year deal that will make the Gossip Girl star the face of Vera Wang’s new fragrance. In addition to announcing the new fragrance (whose name has yet to be revealed), Vera Wang is also developing a cosmetics line with Estee Lauder, and her collections at Kohl’s and David’s Bridal are selling out faster than limited edition Chanel nail polishes. [Elle]

Reese Witherspoon, who married Jim Toth this past weekend, didn’t wear white. As a second-time bride, the star’s decision isn’t that much of a tradition-bucker, but it’s still a bold choice. Monique Lhuillier, who custom designed Witherspoon’s gown, revealed that it was strapless and pale pink. The actress didn’t entirely ditch tradition; however, she changed into a white cocktail dress for the reception. [Us]



