Lady Gaga Dyed Her Hair Rainbow and It Looks Freaking Amazing

If Lady Gaga has proven anything to the beauty world, it’s that she can pull off any damn look she pleases. Like, if we showed up to a red carpet with bubble-gum pink hair and a massive back tattoo, our friends would probably be concerned for us. But Gaga’s constant risk-taking and fearless attitude for beauty has paid off with every major makeover.

Case in point: The singer just debuted the most in-your-face rainbow hair we’ve ever seen (totally different from the soft rainbow hue she wore at Coachella in April) and it looks incredible.

Over the weekend, Gaga posted an Instagram of her new look, which was paired with a red, sparkly lip and heavy black eyeliner (obviously, Gaga didn’t feel her bright-ass hair called for no-makeup makeup). She captioned the photo, “JOANNE WORLD TOUR,” and credited her talented glam squad. Frederic Aspiras, who works regularly with the singer, is responsible for the shades of fiery-red, peach, and blue-green against platinum, which Gaga will be wearing to kick off her fifth headlining tour on August 1.

Bright, unconventional hair colors have had a major moment this summer (remember Kaley Cuoco’s icy, sherbet makeover?), and Gaga’s rainbow hair appears to be proof that the trend isn’t going anywhere for the time being. And even though rainbow isn’t exactly a work-friendly color (unless you’re a straight-up boss, a la Gaga), we’re feeling weirdly tempted to try it ourselves before summer ends.

That is, unless a brand-spanking-new hair color pops up tomorrow morning and convinces us otherwise—looking at you, Bella Hadid and Lucy Hale.